Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of Euronet Worldwide worth $71,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,431 shares of company stock worth $6,966,057 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

EEFT stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.