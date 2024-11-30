Wasatch Advisors LP Has $169.01 Million Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,834 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Helios Technologies worth $169,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.41 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $33,154.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,016.76. This trade represents a 14.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

