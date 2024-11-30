Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 146,475 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,475 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.99% of Skyline Champion worth $108,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,716,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,415,355. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.