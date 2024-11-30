Wasatch Advisors LP Takes $44.52 Million Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 478,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,521,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.44% of MakeMyTrip as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

