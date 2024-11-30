Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys 97,476 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,476 shares during the period. Amedisys comprises about 4.6% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $107,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Amedisys by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

