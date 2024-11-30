Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

Shares of WWR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwater Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westwater Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

