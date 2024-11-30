Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,945.92 ($63.00) and last traded at GBX 4,905 ($62.48). Approximately 906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,855 ($61.84).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($66.23) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,863.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,611.23. The company has a market capitalization of £22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5,109.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,895.83%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

