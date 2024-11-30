White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,656 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.4% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 616,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 541,800 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

COWZ stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

