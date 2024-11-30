White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 4.1% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $345.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $361.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

