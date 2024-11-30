White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,561,000 after purchasing an additional 249,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after buying an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after buying an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $529.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.75 and a 200-day moving average of $528.91. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

