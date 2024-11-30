Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 2.2 %

WHLM opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wilhelmina International

In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 880,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,616. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,456 shares of company stock worth $210,557. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

