XRUN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. XRUN has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $82,491.57 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 65.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,324.00 or 0.99808237 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,307.78 or 0.99791429 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,625,480 tokens. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official message board is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

