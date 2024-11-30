Zentry (ZENT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $134.66 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Zentry has a total market cap of $134.66 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,099,594,707.10271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02357128 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,639,498.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

