Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $566.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $508.22 and a one year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

