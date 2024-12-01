1,242 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,745.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471,806 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 314.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,549,000 after purchasing an additional 997,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,841,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,358,000 after purchasing an additional 623,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,175,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 582,953 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 676,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,531,000 after purchasing an additional 560,808 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %
ABBV opened at $182.93 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.01 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $323.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.23 and a 200 day moving average of $181.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.78%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.