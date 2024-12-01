1,280 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $97.58 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.