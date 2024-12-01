1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 7.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1st Source by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 162.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE stock remained flat at $64.89 during trading hours on Friday. 57,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,623. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.78. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

