470,000 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,833,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,736,825. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $177,601.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,993.24. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,013,607 shares of company stock worth $48,434,122 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

