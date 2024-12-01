63,102 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.73 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

