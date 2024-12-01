66,439 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LYB stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

