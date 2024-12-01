Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

