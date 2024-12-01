Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HQL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 43,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,681. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

