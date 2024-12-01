Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 758,913 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758,913 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises 1.3% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $29,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 69.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.66%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

