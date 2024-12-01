AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 40.1% in November

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 466,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AGL Energy Stock Up 3.5 %
AGLNF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.
About AGL Energy
