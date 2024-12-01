Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Stock Position Raised by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,312 shares during the period. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 comprises about 0.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALCY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 939,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 653,388 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 102.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 678,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 343,231 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the first quarter valued at $368,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

