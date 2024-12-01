Alerus Financial NA Has $9.37 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Clorox Trading Up 0.0 %

CLX stock opened at $167.17 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.09 and its 200-day moving average is $149.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

