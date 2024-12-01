Alerus Financial NA Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $315.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.57. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.14 and a 52 week high of $316.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
