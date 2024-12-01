Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 0.3% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

