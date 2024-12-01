Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,400 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 1,748,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,388. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

