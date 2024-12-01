Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in November

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,996,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 1,656,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.9 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,353. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

