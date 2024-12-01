Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,028. This trade represents a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,423 shares of company stock worth $1,356,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,719,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 286,296 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ambarella by 8.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.