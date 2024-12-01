Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,765 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.70.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

