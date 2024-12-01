American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $119.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

American Woodmark stock opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $106.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,998,315.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

