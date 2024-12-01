Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $17.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,718.34. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.68. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

