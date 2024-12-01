ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

