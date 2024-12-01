Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,579,600 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 7,528,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.19.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

