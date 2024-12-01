Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 899,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

AY stock remained flat at $21.94 during trading on Friday. 414,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,866. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 306.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

