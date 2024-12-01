Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.5781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

