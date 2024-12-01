Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,539,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 12,785,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Price Performance

Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $7.27 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488. Banco BPM has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

