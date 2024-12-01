Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,539,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 12,785,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banco BPM Price Performance
Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $7.27 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488. Banco BPM has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.
About Banco BPM
