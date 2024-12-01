Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 39.8% in November

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Bank7 Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $445.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.46.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
