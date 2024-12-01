Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 39.8% in November

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $445.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bank7

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

