Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Up 47.1% in November

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Banzai International from $162.50 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Banzai International Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Banzai International

Shares of NASDAQ BNZI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,941. Banzai International has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $828.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

In other Banzai International news, major shareholder Cp Bf Lending, Llc sold 635,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $2,631,172.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16.56. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alco Investment Co purchased 282,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $1,098,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 330,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,022.60. This trade represents a 589.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

