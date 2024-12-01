Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,276,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

