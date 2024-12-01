BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Down 9.7% in November

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAFN opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.42.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BayFirst Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:BAFN Free Report ) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of BayFirst Financial worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

