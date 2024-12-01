BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) and AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Financial Review

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Free Report) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AO World has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get AO World alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AO World $2.13 billion 0.44 -$41.52 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $1.81 billion 6.06 $1.59 billion $0.84 6.54

This table compares AO World and BB Seguridade Participações”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BB Seguridade Participações has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AO World.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AO World and BB Seguridade Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AO World 0 0 0 0 0.00 BB Seguridade Participações 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares AO World and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AO World N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações 84.97% 77.88% 45.13%

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats AO World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AO World

(Get Free Report)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services. In addition, it engages in the investment activities; and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling activities. The company sells its products through its websites, marketplaces, and third-party websites. AO World plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom.

About BB Seguridade Participações

(Get Free Report)

BB Seguridade Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental, and capitalization plans. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, and promotion of pension plans, capitalization, capitalization, and dental plans. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.