Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,087,500 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 2,686,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.2 days.
Becle Price Performance
Shares of BCCLF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.25. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Becle has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.53.
Becle Company Profile
