Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Get Schneider National alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE SNDR opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after buying an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.