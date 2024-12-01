Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 297,992 GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 297,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,672,000.

GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GP-Act III Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

About GP-Act III Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

