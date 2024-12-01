Berkley W R Corp Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.60% of Blue Ocean Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 171,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCN opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.75.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.