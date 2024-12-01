Berkley W R Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,312 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 4.49% of Iron Horse Acquisitions worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IROH. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 337.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 327,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 252,868 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 5,903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 257,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 253,206 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $2,576,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

IROH stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

