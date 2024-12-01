Berkley W R Corp Sells 811,121 Shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,121 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDA. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 66.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 3,070.9% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 65,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the third quarter worth $119,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.
SDCL EDGE Acquisition Stock Performance
SEDA stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $14.92.
SDCL EDGE Acquisition Company Profile
SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue opportunities in the energy, built environment, and transport sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SDCL EDGE Acquisition
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SDCL EDGE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL EDGE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.